Track and field stars invade Millikin for AAU qualifiers

DECATUR -- The region's top track and field athletes are competing at Millikin this weekend, trying to qualify for a spot in the AAU nationals in Humble, Texas.

It's the first time since 1998 an AAU qualifying event is taking place in Decatur.

"This is a little different, we're used to being on the road," Bobby Jelks, head coach of the Decatur Dominators said.

Jelks started the Decatur Dominators track and field team in 1998.

"Me and my brother sat down, we were pretty much tired of seeing the Decatur athlete...get to state and falter," Jelks said. "We felt like if we started our team and coached the way that we coach that we were going to get some results. A lot of kids have made it to college, have graduated from college because of our program."

Several Dominators competed in the AAU meet this weekend.

