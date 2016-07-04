Dry forecast for Fourth fireworks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After several inches of rain fell over the holiday weekend in parts of central Illinois, drier conditions are expected for Fourth of July evening festivities.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the drizzle and light rain Monday morning will clear the area by late afternoon. However, he says clouds will stick around for most of the night.

As for temperatures, Del Rosso says numbers will stay in the lower 70s for most of the evening before falling back into the 60s overnight.

Be sure to stay with WAND-TV and wandtv.com/weather for the latest forecast.