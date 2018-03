ORLANDO, FL -- Decatur native Darius Adams and former Illini Nnanna Egwu faced off on day three of the NBA summer league.

Egwu's Magic topped Adams' Mavericks 92-85.

Adams (1-9 FG) and Egwu (2-3 FG) scored 6 points a piece.

Both guys will be back in action on Wednesday. Egwu's Magic will face the Knicks at noon, while Adams' Mavericks will face former Illini Brandon Paul's Hornets at 2 pm CT.