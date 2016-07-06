Morning storms bring ominous clouds, heavy rain

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A line of strong storms racing through central Illinois brought heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning to the area.

Numerous pictures of an ominous shelf cloud were sent in to WAND from various cities around the state.

As for rainfall amounts, Bloomington topped the charts with 1.60" as of 8:30a. StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says most of that fell in under an hour. The heavy rains began to pond on the roadways and dropped visibility making for a rough morning commute.

Del Rosso says more storms are possible later Wednesday afternoon and evening. Be sure to stay with WAND-TV and wandtv.com/weather for the latest.