Oakwood's Bobby Pierce wins Herald & Review 100

MACON -- Oakwood native Bobby Pierce won the 36th annual Herald and Review 100 at Macon Speedway Thursday.

Pierce, who led the final 61 laps, took home the H&R checkered flag for the first time in his young career. He needs to win it three more times to match his dad Bob, who's 2nd all time with four career H&R 100 wins.

"Its got a lot of history," Pierce said. "Even back when my dad raced, you know he won this race quite a few times. Just to win this race would be really cool, it's very prestigious."

Jason Feger finished 2nd. Bob Gardner, Chuck Mitchell, and Daryn Klein rounded out the top five.

Rodney Standerfer won the Modifieds feature. Levi Kissinger, Ray Walsh, Josh Harris, and Kenny Wallace rounded out the top five.