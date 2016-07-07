New Berlin's Brooks still alive in quest for Rio

EUGENE, OR -- New Berlin native Lance Brooks' Olympic dreams are still alive.

The discus star threw 192 feet, 8 inches at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials Thursday. That's good enough to put him in Friday's finals.

Carlinville's Kelsey Card came up short in her attempt for a spot in the Shot Put finals. She scratched on all three throws. Card already qualified in Discus earlier this month.

A pair of Southern Illinois Salukis, Gwen Berry and Deanna Price, qualified in the Hammer Throw.

The U of I's David Kendziera also advanced to the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles.