CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- High pressure moving into town will make for a sunny weekend across central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says both Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with cooler temperatures and less humid air in place. He says high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

By the middle of next week, Del Rosso says summer-like weather will return with highs back near 90 and daily storm chances starting Tuesday.