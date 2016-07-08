Illini LB Nickerson Jr. on Nagurski watch list

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois senior linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Nickerson Jr. is one of 88 players to make the list. The award is handed out to the best defensive player in college football.

Nickerson Jr. transferred to Illinois from California during spring ball, and will be eligible to play immediately. His father, Hardy Nickerson, is the defensive coordinator.

Nickerson Jr. led Cal in tackles last year with 112, including 54 solo.