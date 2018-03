Osceola, Wis. native Charlie Danielson was the first four-time All-America honoree in Illinois program history.

SPRINGFIELD -- The Lincoln Land Charity Championship just got a little more orange and blue.

Charlie Danielson is the latest Illini golfer to join the field for next week's Web.com Tour event at Panther Creek Country Club.

Danielson will compete against Illini head coach Mike Small and fellow former Illini Brian Campbell.

The tournament tees off Thursday morning.