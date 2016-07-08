ORLANDO SUMMER LEAGUE: Adams goes out with a bang, Paul picked up by 76ers

Former Illini Paul (CHA) averaged over 12 PPG in the Orlando Summer League

ORLANDO, FL -- Decatur native Darius Adams (DAL) had another solid game in the finale of the Orlando summer league, finishing with 11 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds in a 97-92 win over the Hornets.

In 5 games with the Mavericks, Adams is averaging 12 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile former Illini Brandon Paul was picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers Las Vegas summer league team.

Paul, who was scoreless in the final game in Orlando, averaged 12.2 points and 6 rebounds per game with the Hornets.