EUGENE, OR -- New Berlin native Lance Brooks' quest to get back to the Olympics came up short Friday in the Discus finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Brooks barely missed the cut, finishing 5th with a top throw of 60.50 meters.

Illini track and field athlete David Kendziera's Olympic hopes ended in the semifinals of the 400 meter hurdles.

Kendziera finished 14th (50.97).