Top-30 recruit Jeremiah Tilmon picks Illinois

Jeremiah Tilmon announced his commitment to Illinois Monday on Twitter

Illinois head men's basketball coach John Groce kept swinging for the fences and on Monday he hit a homerun, landing a commitment from top-30 prospect Jeremiah Tilmon.

Tilmon (La Lumiere H.S.) becomes the highest ranked recruit to pick Illinois in the Groce era.

"After a long recruiting process and much thought, I'm blessed to announce I am staying home," Tilmon announced on Twitter.

The 6-foot-10 center from East St. Louis picked Illinois over Kansas, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, and Michigan State.

Tilmon, ranked No. 29 overall in the ESPN 100, joins 2017 commits Javon Pickett (Belleville East) and DaMonte Williams (Peoria Manual).