Shooting Victim's Girlfriend Responds

DECATUR- Lonnie Mitchell's girlfriend responded after the early morning shooting involving 2 Decatur Police officers. Crystal Spencer said, "i think if he could be able to be right here right now he would be up on this stage saying something. Really no way we can get together unless we really just come together. Just hope that he heals 100% and can come back home to his family and his friends."

She said that Mitchell would have wanted to be apart of the peace rally held Monday evening outside the Macon County Courthouse. She is praying for a speedy recovery for Mitchell who is last updated as being in critical condition.