Maize Mexican Grill In Champaign ranks #7 For Best College Town Burrito Spots

A team at ucribs.com has published a rank of Top 25 College Town Burrito Spots, evaluating over 100 different restaurants around the United States.

Maize Mexican Grill in Champaign ranked number 7 on the list.

According to ucribs.com, "Maize offers a mouth-watering assortment of burrito options, each one wrapped tightly and grilled to sheer perfection. As with most authentic Mexican spots, you won’t find a ton of variety here–pick a meat and enjoy. Beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese come standard."

For the full article and to see what other restaurants made the list, visit https://www.ucribs.com/blog-post/the-top-25-college-town-burrito-spots/