Sunshine, cooler temps on the way

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After Wednesday's severe storms, sunshine and cooler temperatures are on the way to end the work week.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says some clouds will linger Thursday morning before clearing into the afternoon. Highs Thursday remain near average in the mid to upper 80s; however Del Rosso says it'll be less humid which won't make it feel as oppressive.

By Friday, high temperatures are expected only to make it into the low 80s. The heat will return, but it looks to hold off until the middle of next week with highs forecasted to soar into the 90s.