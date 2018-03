DECATUR -- The Gus Macker 3 on 3 basketball tournament returned to Decatur this weekend for the fourth year in a row.

Event coordinator Rodney Walker says over 125 teams signed up, including a bevy of youngsters.

"We can see that the kids are starting younger," Walker said. " We grew up playing in the parks, they didn't. So we had to introduce it to them. Now they're getting it and they're taking off with it and it's huge."

The tournament wraps up in downtown Decatur Sunday afternoon.