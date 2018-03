SPRINGFIELD -- Wesley Bryan shot a career-low 8-under 63 in the third round of the Lincoln Land Charity Championship Saturday.

"Any time you get 8-under-par in the span of 18 holes, it's a good day," Bryan said.

Bryan (-19) has a one stroke lead over Martin Flores (-18) heading into the final round.

The former South Carolina star and current Web.com Tour money leader will look to secure his third Web.com victory on Sunday.