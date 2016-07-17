5-foot-9 Jones dazzles at Gus Macker dunk contest

DECATUR -- Javon Jones is only 5-foot-9, but he has a 42 inch vertical, and he used very bit of it to win the Gus Macker dunk contest Saturday.

"The hardest part was going last because people could steal your dunks," Jones said. "When the 2nd dude jumped over two people I was like oh I have to do something different."

Jones captured slam dunk supremacy with an impressive 360 jam on his final attempt. The Sherwood native admits he is obsessed with dunking. He wants to make a career out of it, and in the process prove his doubters wrong.

"It's usually like 'oh you can't dunk', and I just go out there and show them. I was signing up and he was like 'you can't dunk' and I was like 'I've got some stuff planned for you guys.'"