Emotional Flores captures first ever Lincoln Land Charity Championship

SPRINGFIELD -- Martin Flores locked up a spot on the PGA Tour with his first career Web.com win at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship Sunday.

The 34-year old from Dallas, Texas finished 22-under par for the tournament, two strokes better than Jonathan Randolph, J.T. Poston, Casey Wittenberg, and two-time Tour winner Wesley Bryan.

"It has very little to do about me and everything to do about the people that helped me get here," Flores said, as he teared up moments after hoisting the trophy. "My wife, my parents, my caddy, my friends, my coaches. It's really about them pushing me, supporting me, and believing in me. I'm forever grateful."

With the win Flores moves up to number four on the Web.com Tour money list.