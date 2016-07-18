EIU picked third in preseason OVC poll

NASHVILLE, TN -- Eastern Illinois was picked third in the preseason conference football poll released Monday at Ohio Valley Conference media day.

Jacksonville State is the preseason favorite after winning back-to-back OVC titles in 2014 and 2015. Eastern Kentucky checks in at number two.

Eastern Illinois returns 15 starters from last year's team that went 7-1 in the conference and made the FCS playoffs for the third time in four years.

Devin Church, Bradley Dewberry, and Seth McDonald were selected to the preseason All-OVC team.

The Panthers open up the season September 1st with a home game against Western Illinois.