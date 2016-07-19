16 states under heat alerts as dangerous heat wave develops

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- With a dangerous heat wave developing across the Plains and Midwest, parts of 16 states are now under either a heat advisory, watch or warning.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says temperatures are expected to soar into the 100s in the warned areas with 90s forecasted in central Illinois. Once humidity is taken into account, he says it could feel like up to 115 degrees at the peak of the heat wave by the end of the week.

Del Rosso says the hottest temperatures will move into the WAND-TV viewing area Thursday and Friday afternoons.

While it isn't uncommon to see extreme heat this time of year, health officials always remind everyone to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if working outside. They say to be mindful of those more sensitive to the high temperatures as well, including the elderly, children and pets.

