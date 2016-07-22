Dangerous heat continues Friday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Dangerous heat and humidity remain entrenched across central Illinois as we round out the work week.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says air temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 90s Friday afternoon with heat indices ranging from 105 to 115.

Because of the extreme heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire WAND viewing area. For most of the area, that warning lasts through Sunday evening. Health officials remind anyone working outside to take breaks, drink plenty of water and seek shade when possible.

Del Rosso says temperatures are not expected to drop back into the 80s until early next week.

