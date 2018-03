DECATUR -- Christian Crabill is 18 holes away from capturing the 2016 Rex Spires City Amateur Championship, after shooting a 65 in round three at Red Tail Run Saturday.

Crabill (204) heads into the final round with a two stroke lead over Hunter York (206).

Wes Hillen (212), Kraig Rogers (217), and Chad Burrus (218) round out the top five.

The final round will take place Sunday at Hickory Point.