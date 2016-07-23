Memory of local legend lives on at KerbyStrong 100

MACON -- Kerby Damery, a local racing legend, passed away last year after a long battle with cancer. Saturday night, they raced in his honor.

The 2nd annual KerbyStrong 100 took place at Macon Speedway. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards benefiting local cancer patients through the KerbyStrong Foundation.

As Nikki Damery explains in the video above, her late husband's love for racing lives on through their sons Luke and Blake.

For more information on the KerbyStrong Foundation click here.