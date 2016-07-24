Crabill captures soy city supremacy at Rex Spires City Amateur

Crabill (right) shakes hands with Hillen and York (left)

DECATUR -- Hoping to beat the heat, golfers moved at a lightning fast pace on the final day of the Rex Spires Men's City Amateur, but none of them could catch Christian Crabill.

The Illinois State star shot a 68 to win the title by 8 strokes.

Hunter York beat out Wes Hillen on a sudden death playoff hole for 2nd place. Kraig Rogers and Sam Osborne rounded out the top five.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT TOP TEN

1.) C. Crabill (272)

2.) H. York (280)

3.) W. Hillen (280)

4.) Kr. Rogers (290)

5.) S. Osborne (293)

6.) J. Thomas (296)

7.) S. Underwood (299)

7.) D. Miller (299)

9.) J. Doyle (300)

10.) C. Burrus (302)

FIRST FLIGHT TOP FIVE

1.) T. Woodruff (301)

2.) D. Boyles (303)

3.) J. Cremer (311)

4.) L. Genenbacher (318)

5.) D. Hill (322)

5.) D. Christianson (322)

SECOND FLIGHT TOP FIVE

1.) J. Starbody (326)

2.) D. Perry (328)

3.) S. Goetz (332)

4.) M. Beck (339)

5.) R. Call (342)