MACON -- NASCAR star Tony Stewart is scheduled to be at Macon Speedway Tuesday night as Grand Marshal for the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100.

Stewart co-owns the track with Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, and Bob Sargent. Wallace and Schrader will also be there Tuesday, racing in the Billingsley Towing UMP Modified division.

Macon Speedway grandstands will open at 4 pm, with hotlaps beginning at 6 pm, and racing at 7 pm.