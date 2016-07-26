With Stewart looking on, Pierce wins St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100

MACON -- Tony Stewart says it was a "no-brainer", he had to be at Macon Speedway for Tuesday's big Lucas Oil Late Model Series race.

"This is a series that brings the best of the best here," Stewart said. "Everywhere you look, the neighborhoods are packed. Not even the race track, the neighborhoods that everyone is parking around are packed. So having a Tuesday off, it was a no-brainer to be able to come over here tonight."

Stewart co-owns the track with Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, and Bob Sargent. Wallace and Schrader, former NASCAR stars, competed in the Billingsley Towing UMP Modified races.

"It's just a cool place. This (Macon Speedway) is not your normal short track by any means. It's very small, it's very tiny, but it produces some of the greatest racing in the Midwest," Stewart said.

Oakwood native Bobby Pierce took home the 12,000 dollar top prize, beating out Brandon Sheppard, Earl Pearson, and Don O'Neal.

It's the second time in three years Pierce has won the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100.

Mike Harrison (Highland, IL) claimed the feature win in the Billingsley Towing Modified division. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive, IL) won the the B-mod division.