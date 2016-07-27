Illinois 29 closed after crash kills pedestrian

UPDATE: Police have identified the pedestrian as Luis Delacruz Hernandez of Taylorville.

Illinois Route 29 is closed south of Taylorville after a crash that killed a pedestrian.

A truck driver reported traveling south on Illinois 29 around 2:19 when he saw a person lying in the roadway near Pershing Road in Christian County, according to information released by Illinois State Police. The driver of the truck told police he was not able to avoid the pedestrian and struck him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was not injured, according to police.

Police said Route 29 southbound traffic is being rerouted onto Lincoln Trail while northbound traffic is being rerouted onto Kennedy Drive. As of 4:35 a.m., authorities said they expected the road to remain closed for two to four hours.

The driver of the truck has not been charged.