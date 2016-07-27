Police aim to curb speeding

State police and other agencies are stepping up patrols and education efforts Wednesday in an effort to reduce speeding.

The efforts are part of a statewide “Speed Awareness Day.” State police report that, during 2014, speed was responsible for 32.4 percent of traffic deaths, 348 deaths in total during the year.

“Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in Illinois,” said Trooper Tracy Lillard, safety education officer for the Illinois State Police. “Some other fatal contributors would be DUI, not wearing your seatbelt, and obviously distracted driving.”

