High school star Horve survives and advances in Ursula Beck opener

Horve held his own Saturday at Fairview Tennis Complex

DECATUR -- Maroa Forsyth/LSA standout Lucas Horve survived and advanced past the first round of qualifying on day one of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.

Horve outlasted University of Tennessee sophomore Preston Touliatos (7-5, 6-7, 7-6) in a back and forth battle.

Horve, the first ever high school player to compete in the 18th annual tournament, will face Daniel Garza (Mexico) in the next round Sunday (not before 12:30 pm).

For complete results from day one, and order of play for Sunday click here.