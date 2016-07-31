Hundreds run to honor officer

More than 200 people gathered in South Jacksonville Saturday evening to run in honor of police officer Scot Fitzgerald who died after a crash earlier this year.

The 5K run was held as part of the annual South Jacksonville Celebration.

“In previous years, we'd given the proceeds (of the 5-K) equally between the South Jacksonville Fire Department and the Police Department,” said celebration co-chair Kevin Eckhoff.

This year, though, the proceeds were set aside for Fitzgerald’s family.

“People just wanted to sign up to help run for the money to go back towards Officer Fitzgerald’s family,” said Autumne Willmer, who helped set up the event.

Many who came were from law enforcement families, and several remarked on the community’s support of police, firefighters and others.

“It feels really good to be involved in a community like that,” said runner Heather Zulauf. “Really big community support since Scott’s passing.”