On the final "Illini Lounge" segment of July, Noah Newman and Ryan Schroat discuss the latest on Illini basketball targets Trent Frazier and Jordan Goodwin. The guys also discuss Lovie Smith's big week in Chicago.

Does Ryan think Frazier and Goodwin will pick Illinois? What do the guys think about Lovie Smith's Big Ten Media Day debut? Click the video above to find out!