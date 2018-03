DECATUR -- The second round of qualifiers is in the books at the 18th Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.

In one of the most watched matches of the day Daniel Garza (Mexico) defeated Maroa Forsyth/LSA standout Lucas Horve (6-4, 6-1).

Horve was the first ever high school player to compete in the history of the tournament.

The final qualifying rounds take place Monday, with the main draw kicking off on Tuesday.

For final results from all the matches Sunday click here.