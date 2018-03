Vukic will compete in the Ursula Beck main draw

DECATUR -- Illini sophomore Aleksandar Vukic punched his ticket to the main draw at the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic Monday.

Vukic (Australia) defeated Patrick Davidson (USA) 6-3, 6-1 in the final qualifying round to earn a coveted spot in the tournament, which gets underway Tuesday at the Fairview Tennis Complex.