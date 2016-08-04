Heat index levels near 100 Thursday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Another blast of heat is expected across central Illinois Thursday afternoon pushing temperatures into the 90s.

StormCenter17 meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says highs will be in the low 90s, but with the high humidity, it could feel as hot as 100 degrees.

Unlike the heat wave of July, Del Rosso says the heat will be short-lived as a cold front is expected to bring relief by the weekend. Highs Friday will still make it into the upper 80s before only reaching the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

