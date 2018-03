CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After some hot and humid weather the last few days, cooler temperatures and less humid air is set to return over the weekend.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a cold front passing by Friday afternoon will be to thank for the more comfortable weather. The only cost is the threat for some showers and storms as the front pushes through.

Del Rosso says highs Saturday and Sunday will be slightly below average in the low 80s with some sunshine expected both days.