Illini offense steps up on Day Two of training camp

CHAMPAIGN -- Wes Lunt and the first team offense made several big plays during eleven-on-eleven drills on the second day of Illini training camp.

While the defense racked up multiple takeaways, including an impressive interception by senior Taylor Barton off a deflected pass, the offense seemed to always respond.

"I think we've got a crew that's learning that it's OK to be confident and really believe in yourself and believe in your teammates," offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said. "You know we have a lot of talented kids on our team they've just got to continue each day with believing in themselves that they can go out and make those plays."

McGee and the rest of the assistant coaching staff are scheduled to run practice Saturday, while head coach Lovie Smith attends the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

The team will practice from 2:30 to 4:30 on Saturday and Sunday. All practices are open to the public.