State Police Get Life Saving Tool

Springfield - State Police in Illinois will soon have another tool to save lives.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that would give state police training and authorization to carry epinephrine auto-injectors to help with severe allergic reactions.

Rauner signed the plan Friday, along with dozens of other bills. Lawmakers had supported it unanimously.

The measure is named after Annie LeGere, a 13-year-old Elmhurst girl who died after having a severe allergic reaction at a sleepover. Annie's mother, Shelly LeGere, has said it's her goal to equip first responders with the injectors.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food allergies in children have increased 50 percent from 1997 to 2011.

Republican state Sen. Chris Nybo of Elmhurst is a sponsor and has called it a "common-sense" bill that will save lives.

The bill is HB4462.