RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL -- Former Meridian Hawk/Eastern Illinois Panther Lauren Doyle and team USA went 1-1 on the opening day of the women's rugby tournament at the Olympics.

After losing their opener 12-7 to Fiji, USA bounced back to dominate Colombia 48-0 in their second match of the day.

Doyle scored on a breakaway with 3:48 to go in the first half to make it 12-0.

Team USA faces a much tougher test in their next match. They'll face Australia Sunday at 11 AM CT (USA Network).