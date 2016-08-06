Rochester's Green has inside track in EIU QB battle

CHARLESTON -- Former Rochester standout Austin Green finds himself in the middle of a five-man quarterback competition at Eastern Illinois.

"It is a competition but in my mind I'm getting ready for the season," Green said. "It's always a competition. We're going to keep making each other better. Whoever the coach picks he picks, but we're all going to be ready for that shot."

Green is competing against Scott Gilkey Jr. (FR), Mitch Kimble (RS JR), Jared Pilson (RS SO), and Bud Martin (RS SO).

"They're all getting reps and they're all doing some good things," head coach Kim Dameron said. "Austin mentally should be pretty far ahead because he's got the most experience. We'll start making some decisions here pretty quick, I'd imagine next week."

Green led Rochester to an IHSA class 4A state championship in 2012. In his lone season as the starter he passed for 2,794 yards and 23 touchdowns, while rushing for 888 yards and 17 touchdowns.