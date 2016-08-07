Doyle, USA women's rugby falls in quarterfinals to New Zealand

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL -- Lauren Doyle (Meridian, Eastern Illinois) and the USA women's rugby team were eliminated from medal contention in the quarterfinals Saturday.

USA finished strong in pool play, with a 12-12 tie against numbered one ranked Australia. The Americans were seconds away from a 12-5 win, before Australia tied it up as time expired in the second half.

USA advanced to face another juggernaut New Zealand in the quarterfinals. New Zealand scored as time expired in the first half. That turned out to be the difference in the match as they hung on for a 5-0 win.