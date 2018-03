RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL -- Springfield native Ryan Held can now call himself a gold medal winner after helping team USA prevail in the 4-by-100 freestyle relay Sunday.

Michael Phelps finished the second leg with a sizzling 47.12 split, giving Held a big lead to work with in the number three spot.

Held protected the lead, and anchor Nathan Adrian held off France for the gold medal.

The win gives Phelps his 19th Olympic gold medal.