DECATUR -- Illini standout Jared Hiltzik and Rhyne Williams dominated Dane Webb and Nathan Pasha 6-0, 6-1 to win the doubles championship at the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.

In the singles final, Roberto Quiroz defeated Marc Polmans 6-0, 3-6, 7-6.

Quiroz rallied back from a 5-0 hole in the tiebreaker to capture the championship.