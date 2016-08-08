2016 Summer Olympics

2016 Summer OlympicsPosted:
You can watch clips featuring Olympic action and highlights by clicking the links below!
(Videos courtesy of NBC)
BASKETBALL:
- Team USA's focus should carry into next round
- Team USA should be concerned about their defense
- Despite win, Russell still has 'a lot to work on'
- Kevin Barnett: 'Nobody wants to play the United States'
- Diana Taurasi lit it up from behind the arc once again, breaking the U.S. Olympic record for three-pointers in a game
- Men’s basketball preview: USA v. Australia
- USA withstands slow start to defeat Venezuela
- Paul George: My mind is focused on winning a gold medal
BEACH VOLLEYBALL:
- Walsh Jennings, Ross escape Day 5 with tough win
- Kerri Walsh Jennings, April Ross beat China in pool play
BOXING:
- Katie Taylor: I did everything I could do, I’m proud of that
- Olympic champion Katie Taylor defeated
- Nico Hernandez earns a place on the Olympic podium
- TODAY: Shakur Stevenson hopeful he can end USA’s boxing rut
CYCLING:
- Kristin Armstrong wins gold in individual time trial
DIVING:
- Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon recap diving silver medal
- Cynthia Potter: Diving not fabulous, but it was competitive
- Michael Hixon, Sam Dorman were 'ready for everything'
- David Boudia, Steele Johnson clinch silver with final dive
- Divers Johnson and Boudia rely on faith to put minds at ease
FIELD HOCKEY:
- U.S. falls to Germany in women's field hockey
- Katie Bam leads Team USA to third-straight win
GOLDEN MOMENTS:
- Colombia's Oscar Figueroa retires after winning gold
- Australia wins first ever Women’s Rugby gold medal
- Re-living Australia's journey to women's rugby 7s gold
- Lilly King receives 100m breaststroke Olympic gold medal
GOLF:
- Watson: 'What a privilege' to represent the U.S.
GYMNASTICS:
- Simone Biles' golden streak comes to an end
- Team USA mindset exactly where it needs to be
- Men’s pommel horse: Alex Naddour attacks final routine
- Pommel horse final: Max Whitlock secures gold medal
- Uneven bars final: Germany’s Sophie Scheder finishes third
- Uneven bars final: Aliya Mustafina is Olympic champion again
- Simone Biles clinches all-around gold with floor exercise
- Sacrifices have Biles, Raisman destined for greatness
- All-around final: Simone Biles comes roaring back on beam
- All-around final: Simone Biles takes lead after vault
- All-around final: Simone Biles delivers her best uneven bars
- Long may he reign: "King Kohei" Uchimura wins second consecutive all-around title
- TODAY: Family provides strong support team for ‘Final Five’
- Simone Biles receives standing ovation after balance beam
- Simone Biles soars past competition on vault in qualifying
- Simone Biles ‘on the money’ with floor routine tumbling
- Qualifications: Aly Raisman looks for another floor title
- Qualifications: Aly Raisman hits big Amanar vault
- Qualifications: Gabby Douglas looks ‘fierce’ on beam
- Laurie Hernandez earns 15.366 beam score in qualifying
- Madison Kocian qualifies first to uneven bars with 15.866
- Gabby Douglas ‘steps up her game’ on bars in qualifications
MEN'S SHOOTING:
- Rio Update: Fehaid Al-Deehani wins 1st ever IOC gold medal
MEN'S SYNCHRONIZED DIVING:
- Great Britain wins gold to spoil China's synch streak; USA takes silver
ODDITIES:
- Learning how how Michael Phelps got those circular bruises
- Usain Bolt ends presser with a selfie and Brazilian dancers
- Enzo Lefort loses cell phone mid bout
RUGBY:
- Nate Ebner, Carlin Isles power team USA rugby
- NFL safety Nate Ebner scores a try for USA Rugby
RUNNING:
- Justin Gatlin not paying attention to critics in Rio
SOCCER:
- Crystal Dunn: Goal vs. Colombia ‘lifted us up’
SWIMMING:
- Simone Manuel ties for gold in 100m free; sets new OR
- Simone Manuel: 'This medal is not just for me' in 100m free
- Michael Phelps presented with 4th gold medal of Rio games
- Michael Phelps 'had a really hard time holding it together'
- Ryan Lochte: 'I can't say' this will be my last Olympics
- Ryan Murphy hopes to keep backstroke legacy rolling
- Allison Schmitt is the selfie queen of the ready room
- More gold for Katie Ledecky, USA swimming
- Nathan Adrian presented with bronze for 100m freestyle
- The next chapter in Michael Phelps vs. Ryan Lochte
- Schmitt perseveres through struggles in and out of pool
- Michael Phelps holds back tears on podium
- Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova in 100m breaststroke
- Ryan Murphy receives 100m backstroke Olympic gold medal
- Kathleen Baker wins silver in 100m backstroke
- Katie Ledecky finishes 2nd in women's 200m freestyle semis
- Missy Franklin finishes last in 200m freestyle semifinal
- China's Sun Yang takes Olympic crown in 200m freestyle
- Conor Dwyer's unique connection to the Chicago Cubs
- Michael Phelps wins his 19th career Olympic medal, joined by Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held and Nathan Adrian on the 4x100m freestyle relay
- Michael Phelps admits the victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay was especially sweet after the 2012 silver left a sour taste in his mouth
- Great Britain breaks the world record in 100m breaststroke on his way to a gold medal while Cody Miller takes bronze and the American record
- American Cody Miller took home the bronze in 100m breaststroke and can't contain his excitement
- After setting the world record in the 100m breaststroke, gold medalist Adam Peaty thanks his family and all of the people who doubted him
- Katie Ledecky wins the 400m freestyle Olympic title going away, shattering her own world record in the process
- 2015 world champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden took Olympic gold in the 100m butterfly. Dana Vollmer of Team USA gets the bronze
- Lilly King explains why she waived her finger at Yuliya Efimova after the Russian swimmer won the first heat of the 100m breaststroke
TENNIS:
- Serena Williams beaten by Elina Svitolina in third round
- Del Potro defeats World No. 1 Djokovic in Rio opener
TRACK & FIELD:
- Usain Bolt, Andre De Grasse move on to men's 200m final
- Team USA sweeps women's 100m hurdles
- Usain Bolt wins gold, Justin Gatlin silver in 100m
- Allyson Felix fastest in 400m heat
VOLLEYBALL:
- USA volleyball cruises past Serbia
WATER POLO:
- Full highlights from the U.S. win over Brazil
- U.S. women's water polo begins Rio games with win over Spain
WHITEWATER KAYAKING:
- Michal Smolen embraces U.S. as national slalom team member
WOMEN'S SOCCER:
- Mallory Pugh scores to give U.S. the lead
LOCAL COVERAGE:
- Olympian Held's parents get grand Rio sendoff
- Springfield's Held, team USA wins gold in 4-by-100 freestyle
- Deep inside Ryan Held's dream week in the pool
- Rio Countdown: Is Ryan Held destined to become a household name?
- Springfield's Held punches ticket to Olympics
- Road to Rio: 1-on-1 with Lauren Doyle's H.S. coach Denna Williams
- Doyle, USA women's rugby falls in quarterfinals to New Zealand
- Doyle scores, USA women's rugby goes 1-1 on first day of pool play
- Carlinville's Kelsey Card punches ticket to Rio
- Road to Rio: Carlinville fired up for Kelsey Card
- Road to Rio: Kelsey Card's coach reflects on high school superstition
- Held Captures National Spotlight At Rio
- Springfield YMCA Shows Support for Their Local Olympian Ryan Held