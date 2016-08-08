2016 Summer Olympics

You can watch clips featuring Olympic action and highlights by clicking the links below!

BASKETBALL:

- Team USA's focus should carry into next round

- Team USA should be concerned about their defense

- Despite win, Russell still has 'a lot to work on'

- Kevin Barnett: 'Nobody wants to play the United States'

- Diana Taurasi lit it up from behind the arc once again, breaking the U.S. Olympic record for three-pointers in a game

- Men’s basketball preview: USA v. Australia

- USA withstands slow start to defeat Venezuela

- Paul George: My mind is focused on winning a gold medal

BEACH VOLLEYBALL:

- Walsh Jennings, Ross escape Day 5 with tough win

- Kerri Walsh Jennings, April Ross beat China in pool play

BOXING:

- Katie Taylor: I did everything I could do, I’m proud of that

- Olympic champion Katie Taylor defeated

- Nico Hernandez earns a place on the Olympic podium

- TODAY: Shakur Stevenson hopeful he can end USA’s boxing rut

CYCLING:

- Kristin Armstrong wins gold in individual time trial

DIVING:

- Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon recap diving silver medal

- Cynthia Potter: Diving not fabulous, but it was competitive

- Michael Hixon, Sam Dorman were 'ready for everything'

- David Boudia, Steele Johnson clinch silver with final dive

- Divers Johnson and Boudia rely on faith to put minds at ease

FIELD HOCKEY:

- U.S. falls to Germany in women's field hockey

- Katie Bam leads Team USA to third-straight win

GOLDEN MOMENTS:

- Colombia's Oscar Figueroa retires after winning gold

- Australia wins first ever Women’s Rugby gold medal

- Re-living Australia's journey to women's rugby 7s gold

- Lilly King receives 100m breaststroke Olympic gold medal

GOLF:

- Watson: 'What a privilege' to represent the U.S.

GYMNASTICS:

- Simone Biles' golden streak comes to an end

- Team USA mindset exactly where it needs to be

- Men’s pommel horse: Alex Naddour attacks final routine

- Pommel horse final: Max Whitlock secures gold medal

- Uneven bars final: Germany’s Sophie Scheder finishes third

- Uneven bars final: Aliya Mustafina is Olympic champion again

- Simone Biles clinches all-around gold with floor exercise

- Sacrifices have Biles, Raisman destined for greatness

- All-around final: Simone Biles comes roaring back on beam

- All-around final: Simone Biles takes lead after vault

- All-around final: Simone Biles delivers her best uneven bars

- Long may he reign: "King Kohei" Uchimura wins second consecutive all-around title

- TODAY: Family provides strong support team for ‘Final Five’

- Simone Biles receives standing ovation after balance beam

- Simone Biles soars past competition on vault in qualifying

- Simone Biles ‘on the money’ with floor routine tumbling

- Qualifications: Aly Raisman looks for another floor title

- Qualifications: Aly Raisman hits big Amanar vault

- Qualifications: Gabby Douglas looks ‘fierce’ on beam

- Laurie Hernandez earns 15.366 beam score in qualifying

- Madison Kocian qualifies first to uneven bars with 15.866

- Gabby Douglas ‘steps up her game’ on bars in qualifications

MEN'S SHOOTING:

- Rio Update: Fehaid Al-Deehani wins 1st ever IOC gold medal

MEN'S SYNCHRONIZED DIVING:

- Great Britain wins gold to spoil China's synch streak; USA takes silver

ODDITIES:

- Learning how how Michael Phelps got those circular bruises

- Usain Bolt ends presser with a selfie and Brazilian dancers

- Enzo Lefort loses cell phone mid bout

RUGBY:

- Nate Ebner, Carlin Isles power team USA rugby

- NFL safety Nate Ebner scores a try for USA Rugby

RUNNING:

- Justin Gatlin not paying attention to critics in Rio

SOCCER:

- Crystal Dunn: Goal vs. Colombia ‘lifted us up’

SWIMMING:

- Simone Manuel ties for gold in 100m free; sets new OR

- Simone Manuel: 'This medal is not just for me' in 100m free

- Michael Phelps presented with 4th gold medal of Rio games

- Michael Phelps 'had a really hard time holding it together'

- Ryan Lochte: 'I can't say' this will be my last Olympics

- Ryan Murphy hopes to keep backstroke legacy rolling

- Allison Schmitt is the selfie queen of the ready room

- More gold for Katie Ledecky, USA swimming

- Nathan Adrian presented with bronze for 100m freestyle

- The next chapter in Michael Phelps vs. Ryan Lochte

- Schmitt perseveres through struggles in and out of pool

- Michael Phelps holds back tears on podium

- Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova in 100m breaststroke

- Ryan Murphy receives 100m backstroke Olympic gold medal

- Kathleen Baker wins silver in 100m backstroke

- Katie Ledecky finishes 2nd in women's 200m freestyle semis

- Missy Franklin finishes last in 200m freestyle semifinal

- China's Sun Yang takes Olympic crown in 200m freestyle

- Conor Dwyer's unique connection to the Chicago Cubs

- Michael Phelps wins his 19th career Olympic medal, joined by Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held and Nathan Adrian on the 4x100m freestyle relay

- Michael Phelps admits the victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay was especially sweet after the 2012 silver left a sour taste in his mouth

- Great Britain breaks the world record in 100m breaststroke on his way to a gold medal while Cody Miller takes bronze and the American record

- American Cody Miller took home the bronze in 100m breaststroke and can't contain his excitement

- After setting the world record in the 100m breaststroke, gold medalist Adam Peaty thanks his family and all of the people who doubted him

- Katie Ledecky wins the 400m freestyle Olympic title going away, shattering her own world record in the process

- 2015 world champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden took Olympic gold in the 100m butterfly. Dana Vollmer of Team USA gets the bronze

- Lilly King explains why she waived her finger at Yuliya Efimova after the Russian swimmer won the first heat of the 100m breaststroke

TENNIS:

- Serena Williams beaten by Elina Svitolina in third round

- Del Potro defeats World No. 1 Djokovic in Rio opener

TRACK & FIELD:

- Usain Bolt, Andre De Grasse move on to men's 200m final

- Team USA sweeps women's 100m hurdles

- Usain Bolt wins gold, Justin Gatlin silver in 100m

- Allyson Felix fastest in 400m heat

VOLLEYBALL:

- USA volleyball cruises past Serbia

WATER POLO:

- Full highlights from the U.S. win over Brazil

- U.S. women's water polo begins Rio games with win over Spain

WHITEWATER KAYAKING:

- Michal Smolen embraces U.S. as national slalom team member

WOMEN'S SOCCER:

- Mallory Pugh scores to give U.S. the lead

LOCAL COVERAGE:

- Olympian Held's parents get grand Rio sendoff

- Springfield's Held, team USA wins gold in 4-by-100 freestyle

- Deep inside Ryan Held's dream week in the pool

- Rio Countdown: Is Ryan Held destined to become a household name?

- Springfield's Held punches ticket to Olympics

- Road to Rio: 1-on-1 with Lauren Doyle's H.S. coach Denna Williams

- Doyle, USA women's rugby falls in quarterfinals to New Zealand

- Doyle scores, USA women's rugby goes 1-1 on first day of pool play

- Carlinville's Kelsey Card punches ticket to Rio

- Road to Rio: Carlinville fired up for Kelsey Card

- Road to Rio: Kelsey Card's coach reflects on high school superstition

- Held Captures National Spotlight At Rio

- Springfield YMCA Shows Support for Their Local Olympian Ryan Held