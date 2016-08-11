Is 'Mac' back? The speedy Generals try to reverse fortunes

WAND's daily series on the area's high school training camps makes a stop at MacArthur High, where head coach Derek Spates is entering his ninth year at the helm of the program. Under Spates the Generals have qualified for the playoffs five of eight years, with an overall record of 37-42.



Last season MacArthur went 1-8, but that young team now has a year of experience under its belt. The Generals lose playmakers like receiver Dallas McClain, but the Brummett twins -- Amir (quarterback/defensive back) and Armon (receiver/defensive back) -- return for their junior seasons after making a big impact as sophomores. They're joined by an explosive nucleus that steps into the starting roles vacated by McClain and Co.



But that's just Part One of MacArthur's blueprint for a turnaround. The Generals have another advantage behind them in that nearly every single member of the 10-plus-person staff is a former MacArthur player. That includes guys like Spates but it also includes former Oklahoma lineman Lawrence "Moe" Dampeer and former NFL receiver Dante Ridgeway.



To see why the team has been pumped up this camp, click the link.