Rainy Friday for State Fair

SPRINGFIELD -- Showers and storms will make for a rainy start to the State Fair Friday.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a cold front moving through will be the culprit for the rain. While severe weather is not anticipated, he says the rain will be heavy at times thanks to the high humidity levels.

While a shower or two can't be ruled out during the morning, the best chance for rain will be Friday afternoon and evening.

Del Rosso says weather for the fair looks to be more cooperative over the weekend. He says most of the rain will be done by Saturday afternoon with drier and cooler air expected through Sunday.

