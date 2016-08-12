State Fair To Closes Early, Cancels Grandstand Acts Because Of Inclement Weather

Springfield-Because of rain, lightening and flood the Illinois State Fair in Springfield closed early and canceled the Grandstand Performances.

State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon says it’s for the safety of fair-goers.

The slow moving weather system dumped a significant amount of rainfall on the grounds leading to the flooded streets, buildings and barns.“The safety of our fair-goers is always our top concern,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon.

With the early closure of the fairgrounds, the Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge concert that was scheduled to take place in the Grandstand at 7:30pm has been canceled.

Here’s what you need to know if you have tickets: Customers who purchased tickets from TicketMaster by phone and internet will be credited for their purchase. If the tickets were bought at a TicketMaster outlet, they can be brought back to the purchase location to be refunded. Otherwise, ticket holders who purchased their concert tickets through the Illinois State Fair Box Office may submit a form (located on ISF website or at Grandstand Box office), along with their unused tickets, to the address located at the bottom of the form. Refund forms may also be dropped off at the Grandstand.

Questions regarding refund policies can be directed to the Illinois State Fair Box Office at (217) 782-1979.