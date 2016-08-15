First Week At Millikin Begns With Move-In Day

DECATUR----First year students at Millikin University will get a boost on their college experience during the university's 2016 First Week program.

The program is scheduled for August 16 through August 21. First Week is designed for first-year students to become well acquainted with Millikin and immersed before classes begin on Monday, August 22.

Millikin officials say First Week shows students what is expected in the college environment, and how to best take part in the Millikin community to bring success.

First Week activities begin with Move-In Day for residential students on Tuesday, August 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.