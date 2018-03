FORSYTH -- Clariss Guce (-10) grabbed the lead in the second round and never looked back, cruising to victory at the Decatur-Forsyth Classic.

The rookie carded a 1-under, 71 on Sunday to hold off second place finishers Laura Gonzalez Escallon (-8) and Jackie Stoelting (-8).

The 26-year old earns the first place check of $19,500, increasing her season total to $56,656.

For the final results click here.