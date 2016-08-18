Steamy afternoon on tap for central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- With the heat and humidity still in place, a sultry Thursday afternoon is shaping up for central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. However, with the humidity, it will feel more like the 90s.

Luckily, if you're not a fan of the summertime heat, Del Rosso says we'll be getting a taste of fall into the weekend. After highs go back in the 80s Friday, temperatures fall into the 70s Saturday and Sunday and remain there through the middle of next week.

